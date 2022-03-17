Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) SVP Laura A. Daily Sells 1,700 Shares

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $122.41 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

