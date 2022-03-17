Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. 109,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.82.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

