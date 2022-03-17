Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.88 and its 200 day moving average is $504.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

