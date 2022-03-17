CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. 2,601,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,980. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 283,942 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.