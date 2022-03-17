Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

