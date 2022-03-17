Contrasting Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.14 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,714.76

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Zanite Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zanite Acquisition and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 3 3 0 2.50

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Zanite Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

