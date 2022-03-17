Contrasting Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventergy Global and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 6 1 2.88

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent 77.29% 235.87% 31.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.04 $4.96 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventergy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventergy Global, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

