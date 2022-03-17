Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 2.43 on Thursday, reaching 60.70. 63,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 57.39. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

