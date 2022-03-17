ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE:COP opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

