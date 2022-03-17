ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,011. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

