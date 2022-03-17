Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 11.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.24. 93,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,487,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $36,452,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 79.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

