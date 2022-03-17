Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

