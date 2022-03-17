Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO traded up $14.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $607.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

