Community Capital Management LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

