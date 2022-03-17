Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 755,990 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 465,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.