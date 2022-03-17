Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.
Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.
In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.
About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
