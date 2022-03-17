Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.