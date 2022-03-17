Comerica Bank Sells 685 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

