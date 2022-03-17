Comerica Bank Sells 266,983 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.