Comerica Bank Raises Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Joint by 193.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Joint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley cut their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.