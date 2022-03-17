Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,196,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 11.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
