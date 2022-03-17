Comerica Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

