Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.94.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

