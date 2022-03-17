Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47,750 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.58.

