Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 55,086 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,571,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 348,031 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 383,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

