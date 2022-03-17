Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

