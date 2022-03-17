Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

