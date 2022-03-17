CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 60,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 million and a PE ratio of -71.15. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.