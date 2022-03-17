Coin98 Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $259.29 million and $73.01 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

