Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,751. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

