Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

