Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.48

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

