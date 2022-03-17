CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 174053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
