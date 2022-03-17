CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 174053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.