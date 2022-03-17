CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.77) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 207.25 ($2.70) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £844.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 49,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71). Also, insider Lennart Sten acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($115,474.64). Insiders bought 89,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,203,788 in the last three months.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

