Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of CLNN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.