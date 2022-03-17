Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CWEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. 23,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

