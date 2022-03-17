Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. 139,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,997,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

