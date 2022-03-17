Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 44,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,013,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 741,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

