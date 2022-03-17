Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of CLVT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

