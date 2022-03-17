Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $81,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after acquiring an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

