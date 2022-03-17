Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,667 ($34.68) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.06) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.12).

DLN opened at GBX 3,140 ($40.83) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,405.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.18), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,163.07).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

