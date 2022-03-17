Citigroup Lowers Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 505

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 483 ($6.28).

LON NETW opened at GBX 232 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.29. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

