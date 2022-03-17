Citigroup Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

