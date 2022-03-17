Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,276,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,373,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

