Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

