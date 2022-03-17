Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Insider Acquires $17,520.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) insider Jennifer L. Callahan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CING stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Cingulate Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CING. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
