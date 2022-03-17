CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $21.95

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $22.85. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

