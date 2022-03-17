CIBC Reiterates “C$1.65” Price Target for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

CIBC set a C$1.65 price target on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

