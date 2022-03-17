ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried Buys 25,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,512. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
