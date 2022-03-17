ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried Buys 25,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,512. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 132.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

