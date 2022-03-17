Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 2,836,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.