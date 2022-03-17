Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $176.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Chevron stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

